flippenout-trampoline-show-stuns-at-florida-strawberry-pageant

PLANT Town, Fla. (WFLA) – Athletes with the Flippenout Trampoline Present are stunning lovers at the Florida Strawberry Pageant this 12 months.

The group of athletes travels all more than the entire world doing their stunts, but this is their initial time at the competition in Plant Metropolis.

eight On Your Aspect spoke with Flippenout athlete James Johnson on the opening working day of the competition.

Johnson said he was in among common sports activities prior to starting off on the trampoline 1 or two times a 7 days.

“Then it became a passion so I left traditional sports and started off likely to competing and then in the course of the competing world, I uncovered out you can also complete. And then carrying out was way superior than competing to me. So I ditched the levels of competition and started out carrying out as substantially as I could,” he defined.

He claimed his most loved stunt in the course of the Flippenout demonstrate is the “big trick competition” concerning the athletes toward the conclude of the present.

They all check out to “one-up” each and every other, Johnson claimed, competing for the front seat of the auto they vacation in, to the delight of the group.

He informed eight On Your Facet what guests can expect to see at the exhibit.

“Just be expecting to have a pleasurable time and love it and occur up and say hi. We really like to meet most people. Festivals are our beloved factor because we get to interact and see persons and meet up with them right after the display. So occur up, don’t be a stranger, say hi there.”

The Flippenout Trampoline Display is performed at 12: 30 p.m., 3: 30 p.m. and five: 30 p.m. just about every working day at the Strawberry Pageant.

