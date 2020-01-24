FLOAT Air taxis are preparing to fly over LA

People have been skyrocketing in a car since hovercraft was released in 1959. That desire grew in 1985, when Back to the Future showed how cool DeLorean could be. Now, 58 years after The Jetsons envisioned a future not only with personal-looking spaceships but also with taxis flying, an innovative company is on the brink of helping California sailors avoid traffic congestion. In fact, this company’s FLOAT air taxis will soon be up in the air to relieve frustrated Southern California immigrants.

Fly Over All Traffic (FLOAT) aircraft are not cars, but provide a life-changing service. Initially, three air taxis with space for nine passengers will travel on routes which usually take at least 90 minutes for the drivers. FLOAT representatives claim that they can reduce the 90-minute itineraries to just 10 to 20 minutes.

When will FLOAT services be available?

FLOAT has been preparing for January 2020 as the official launch month for a long time. It does not appear that they will hit this metric at any of their 26 partner airports, but the company has a public event scheduled for January 31. The FLOAT demonstrations are part of the event, which will run from 10am. to 1 pm local time at Hawthorne Airport in Hawthorne, CA. A ribbon cutting ceremony is also scheduled for February 6 at Brackett Field Airport in La Verne, CA.

Interested movers can register online to become the first to adopt this new travel option. In a method similar to crowdsourcing, FLOAT users will play an integral role in helping the company design its flight routes. FLOAT plans to meet consumer demand and wants feedback from potential users on the routes that will help them the most.

The cost of FLOATing over traffic

If this was a horror movie, you might hear Pennywise change its most famous line to “You’ll Fly All Over Here”. In fact, an initial estimate of $ 1250 per month for FLOAT use may seem like a nightmare. However, a closer look shows that super commuters can have a pretty good value.

Recent studies show that in Irving, CA, travelers spend nearly $ 10,000 a year, traveling an average of 27 miles by car. Taking a FLOAT bus instead would cost closer to $ 15,000 a year. And, it will also come with a much less stressful experience. In addition, there are other benefits to consider. You can expect a lot of extra personal time and no damage to your vehicle; not to mention the productivity loss encountered in parking conditions of the parking lot.

Improving the quality of life associated with the many benefits of FLOAT seems likely to attract the attention of those who can afford the $ 1,250 monthly subscription. The fee includes twenty round-trip flights per month, operating from Monday to Friday. Fragmented, this starts at $ 30 per flight and a total of $ 60 per day.

It is estimated that 3,500 people living and working in Southern California have already expressed interest in moving to air travel. Of these, 1,000 have made a deposit. With about 700 seats throughout the company fleet, consisting of three FLOAT taxis for each of their 26 partner airports, it appears that the company is already well on their way. Now the next important step will be to get the first official airline flights off the ground without any incidents.

Safety requirements for passenger safety and inspection

FLOAT commits that their pilots are commercially valued and have accumulated thousands of hours of flight time. In other words, the actual flight experience should not be much different from being commercial. On the other hand, you will not need to reach the airport at least 45 minutes in advance to allow TSA viewing.

Due to the type of airplanes and airports used, there are no TSA passenger control requirements. Instead, those who choose this commuter method will check in through an application. They can then board the plane within minutes of their arrival at the airport. The overall experience promises to be closer to booking an Uber car than taking a commercial flight.

The developed business model FLOAT

Despite the seemingly lucrative idea of ​​airline flights, FLOAT is not limited to a single role in the world of private airlines. Charter flights are also part of their business model. And they can carry a team of nine to destinations like Palm Springs, Coachella, Big Bear, Temecula, San Diego and Santa Barbara. As a true taxi service, FLOAT plans to offer one-way and roundtrip flights outside of their timetable.

FLOAT options may not correspond to the affordable price of the $ 35 flight application we previously told you at GritDaily. However, the ease of flight over LA’s daily traffic congestion will almost certainly be enough to attract a steady passenger crop.

Companies hoping to compete with FLOAT air taxis

FLOAT may be the first to take air taxis off the ground. But they are certainly not the only players in the game. Uber has already shown its original four-passenger Uber plane. In addition, they plan to launch test flights this year. Meanwhile, Hyundai has recently unveiled plans for what the Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) has revealed. For the moment, however, FLOAT is only in what can eventually become an extremely crowded airspace for taxis.