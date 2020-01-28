Float Talks SMB Cash Flow, Faster Payments

divide

Advances in data integration and automation have taken small and medium business (SMB) accounting to the next level.

In an effort to keep SMEs and their accountants away from spreadsheets, bookkeepers can now spend less time manually entering numbers and more time on strategic processes thanks to the technology. Despite improvements in the accounting software, cash flow management remains an existential problem for many companies.

Survey after survey shows how big the cash flow problems of SMEs actually are. Last year, Intuit’s global survey found that 61 percent of SMEs struggle with cash flow. Delaying payment processing is one of the biggest reasons for this challenge. Just weeks later, Kabbage found that almost two-thirds of SME owners cited cash flow concerns as a reason for their concern.

Why do SMEs still stumble over cash flow with today’s automation performance in SME accounting?

According to Colin Hewitt, founder and CEO of FinTech Float in the UK, this struggle lies in the fact that accounting continues to focus on the past – and cash flow is geared towards the future.

“The gap between what happened and what could happen is often the problem of cash flow,” he said in a recent interview with PYMNTS. “Cloud accounting providers focus on making sure that you pay your taxes and that you have your reporting. Traditionally, their entire focus has been historical. “

The data integration starting point

Cloud accounting platforms may not focus on future cash flow forecasts. However, as Hewitt explained, these solutions provide a valuable starting point for cash flow management.

This is due to their development as data consolidators, particularly in markets like the UK where open banking has enabled accounting portals to retrieve information directly from corporate bank accounts as well as from other platforms such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll and expense management and beyond ,

This position in SMB accounting technologies has prompted Float to adopt a value-added service approach to cash flow management. The company uses existing accounting platforms as an overlay to take advantage of existing data, as historical information from payments made and received is an important factor in predicting future cash flows.

“We look at it from a completely different, perhaps more hypothetical, point of view, certainly future-oriented,” he said. “This will never be the core task of accounting, but they have an extensive data source that can be used to find a precise starting point.” And if you don’t have a precise starting point, the forecast becomes less clear and reliable. “

Look into the future

SME owners and their accountants are becoming more and more comfortable with the security and reliability of open banking data integrations and can access not only historical data but also future data in real time.

Cash flow management is not just about understanding which bills a company has paid and which payments have been made, Hewitt said. It’s also about understanding what outstanding invoices are due tomorrow or what the value of reimbursements for employees on the end of month expense reports.

“This is one of the biggest challenges as all data sources are brought together for accurate cash flow,” he said. “It’s all of your banking going in and out – what’s happened – and you need to know what’s going to happen next.”

As business accelerated, Hewitt found that initiatives such as faster, real-time payments, which are ubiquitous in the UK but still at an early stage in markets like the U.S., have a significant impact on cash flow management capabilities for real-time data access, even if this data is constantly changing. He found that faster payments made it possible to have a closer look at the cash balance and the corresponding data.

“The worst thing is the transition period between when you think you’ve made a payment and when it appears in your bank feed,” he said. “That was a big problem for small businesses, who had to wait a few days to be amazed at the arrival of a transaction.”

He highlighted scenarios in which a company might have expected an incoming payment in the accounts receivable department. If spending is based on this unconfirmed assumption, an SME can quickly get into trouble when making a purchase, only to find that the initial upfront payment has never actually been received.

Look further ahead

Nowadays in the UK, faster payments not only connect companies and their accountants with this transaction data in real time, but platforms are increasingly expanding visibility to show expected transactions in the future.

As the technology for accounting, data integration and real-time transactions evolves, Hewitt will offer SMEs and their accountants an even broader opportunity to get accurate insight into past, current and future cash positions, especially as technologies such as artificial intelligence play a greater role in the context around this data ,

Hewitt predicts that the cash flow forecast will support a closer connection between buyers and suppliers to optimize the cash flow (and data flow) between companies. This should also have a significant impact on SMEs’ access to capital, since underwriting can occur more efficiently.

This trend will also continue to disrupt the accounting industry as a whole.

“Smart accountants recognize that automation offers the opportunity to step up advice,” he said. “You can better support these small businesses and proactively help them succeed.”

