Flood clearance work will continue as more storms are expected to report weather

Police appeal to the public to provide urgent help to locate a man and woman who have been suspected of being trafficked in the South Burnett Region flood in Queensland.

The duo was seen shortly after 8 p.m. yesterday pushing a black Ford Falcon into the flood on the Burnett Highway near Stockyard Creek, Nanango.

The car has since been given up and the police are asking anyone who has taken the couple with them or who knows where they are to contact CrimeStoppers immediately at 1800 333 000.

Police are looking for a man and a woman after their car was found in the flood in Nanango. (9News) Hundreds of cars have been caught in floods across New South Wales and Queensland. (9Nachrichten)

The worst is yet to come for the flooded Queensland

Queensland is expected to cope with even more flood damage as several storm fronts will hit the state in the coming days.

A hurricane forms over Noumea, approaching the state’s southeast coast. The worst is expected to happen on Thursday.

The pouring rain at the weekend already resulted in cities like Dalby, Oakey, Applethorpe, Warwick and Roma exceeding their average precipitation in February and Oakey and Warwick exceeding their monthly average in one day.

Dalby residents have been warned to prepare for further potential flooding. Myall Creek is expected to peak below three meters this morning.

Shark nets and bait hooks were also pulled on the beaches of the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast in anticipation of the expected dangerous waves.

Dalby residents have been warned to prepare for further potential flooding. Myall Creek is expected to peak below three meters this morning. (9Nachrichten)

A little delay for NSW as the cleanup begins

A week of heavy rain in NSW has resulted in severe flooding and property damage across Sydney and the surrounding area. In a short time thousands of emergency services were called to emergency operations.

Over the weekend, more than 15,000 calls for help were directed to Fire and Rescue NSW – emergency services say this is more than three times the number of calls during the peak of the bushfire season.

While the catchment areas began moving in within a few days and bushfire conditions eased slightly, the harsh weather caused flash floods, mass power outages, and multi-million dollar damage across the state.

When clear skies broke out for the state yesterday afternoon, massive clearing-up is currently taking place in the Sydney basin and on the north and south coasts, with the emergency services continuing to clear down fallen trees, remove debris and hit storms with several cars stranded in the flood.

Thousands of properties are still without electricity and the Bureau of Meteorology has severe weather warnings for the northern rivers, the central north coast, Hunter and Metropolitan.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe weather warnings for the NSW coast from the northern river region to the south coast during unusually high floods.

A week of heavy rain in NSW led to severe flooding and property damage in and around Sydney. (9News) The west coast is being cleaned up when the former tropical cyclone Damien moves inland. (9Nachrichten)

Flash flood warnings issued by Cycone Damien continue to cause damage to WA

The former tropical cyclone Damien continues to cause damage throughout the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The cleanup is expected to take months.

The former Category 3 cyclone continues to weaken as it moves inland, bringing heavy rainfall to the northeast of Gascoyne and the northern gold fields.

Flash flood threats persist, although a BOM severe weather warning for the Gascoyne area and places like Meekatharra, Mount Magnet and parts of Wiluna has been canceled due to the slightly easing conditions.

Schools and shops in Karratha remain closed, as the residents try