Florence Pugh calls for ‘abuse’ from Trolls criticizing Zach Braff’s relationship

Florence Pugh calls on his followers who are critical of his relationship with him Zach Braff.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old English actress shared an Instagram video of the “hate” comments she received after posting a photo in celebration of Braff’s birthday earlier this week. According to Pugh, in the “eight minutes” of the inaugural article, “70 percent of the comments” involved people “explaining abuse and abuse.”

The “Little Woman” star of the derogatory remarks, which she described as “cruel exercise,” prompted her to divert comments “for the first time in my Instagram life”.

“I’m not going to allow that behavior on my page, but I’m not about it,” Pugh told the camera, after saying that the page “brings a little light” and positivity. “It hurts me. It’s sad that all this time, if we all need to be together, we need to support each other, we need to love each other.

“I’m 24. I’ve been working since I was 17,” he continued. “I’ve been making money since I was 17. I became an adult when I was 18 and I started paying taxes when I was 18.”

Oscar nominee, who met with criticism of age difference and 45-year-old Braff, faced criticism.

“You don’t need to talk to me about who I should be and I will never preach in my life, anyone who can and can’t love,” she told the camera. “It’s not your turn. And it has nothing to do with you.”

“So if those rules are something you don’t like, then excuse me because your abuse of them is an abuse that you are giving me, and I don’t want their followers,” Pugh continued, adding that he didn’t want to suppress criticism . “I don’t need it on my page. It’s a shame, it’s sad and I don’t know when it comes to fashion.”

The “Fighting With My Family” star ended, I don’t know why [violence] is a cool thing and my page has never been the same. So here you guys are and I hope you can continue to do well for those who don’t agree with what I just said, I ask you to fix it because I am not a page. “

Pugh captioned the post, “My Instagram Relationships. In true Flo fashion, wearing a sticker point and all. So you apply this video – please, listen. Learn.

For Pugh’s followers, popular fans took to the comments section to express their support for the actor.

“hate is not a fashionable” new tattoo for my chest, ” Ariana Grande wrote. “Oh I love and appreciate you”

actress Joey King and Alexandra Shipp shouted excitedly. “You are the cold one,” King said and Shipp said, “You are beautiful, Mother! The world needs more love than hate. Keep your love as it is and others follow your wonderful example! I know but me “

Model Australia’s Stefania Ferrario commented: “My partner is 22 and we have been together for 7 years. Love is a beautiful thing and I hope a lot of people open their minds more.”

Pugh’s video comes just days after he posted his birthday celebration for Braff, now 21. Sharing the “Scrubs” star with this dog, Pugh wrote “Today we will laugh more than the clouds on April 6 and celebrate! Happy birthday, boogies and cheers for ‘ this special person. Raise those twists and turns! “

The couple broke a romance story last April after finding them holding hands in New York City. They remain independent of their relationships.

