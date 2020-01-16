Florence Pugh’s hot brother Toby Sebastian triggers a thirst spiral

Sometimes there is a tweet that triggers a movement, and sometimes that movement detects the Hollywood darling and Oscar nominee Florence Pugh has an incredibly hot brother.

Yes, Florence Pugh, star of the Little Women, has a sibling. (Indeed, it has several, but more in a minute.)

The man in this photo, ladies and gentlemen, is Toby Sebastianborn Sebastian Tony M. Pugh, Florence’s older brother and the new obsession with the Internet.

The 27-year-old man is also an actor – in fact you could recognize him from Game of Thrones. He played the Dornish Prince Trystane MartellFor a full six episodes before sadly following the path of all Game of Thrones characters and dying a brutal and completely unnecessary death.

The rest of his IMDb list is a mediocre list of “what is it anyway”, but rest assured that he has dealt in some things that you’ve probably never heard of. (The music of silence? Was that a thing?)

The internet has of course died of thirst. The Cut even released a “Florence Pughs Hot Brother: A Helpful Guide”, which means that you know it’s a “thing”.

What else do you need to know about him? Well, Toby is also a musician. His Instagram is littered with videos in which he plays the guitar, and in none of them he plays Wonderwall. We were a hot king.

Obviously, the Pughs have two more siblings because the genetics of this good thing have to be shared: Arabella Gibbins and Rafaela Pugh (the youngest). If you were wondering what that sound is, thousands of people desperately wish they were a pugh. Unfortunately, it probably won’t happen!

What else do you need to know? Well, he’s a fish, was born in Oxford, isn’t too big (5 to 9 inches), and currently doesn’t go out with anyone, as best I can.

Frankly, I’m done. Murder me now.

