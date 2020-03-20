Florence Welch is divided into “collective poem” Life in Quarantine, made comments of supporters

Florence Welch shared collective poem about solidarity and support through the quarantine made of the comments submitted by proponents.

Singer “Florence and the Machine,” urged his followers in Instagram, offering people “get together differently” during social distancing, caused by the flash coronavirus.

“Please write a single line that you want to add to the” collective poem “and I will try to collect it,” – she wrote. “If you feel fear, anxiety and isolation, I am sending you so much love, I feel the same way, but work -.. It is a little.

She shared the results on Twitter. Check the “collective poem” below.

“Alone, but together,

Yarn weaving separately as a whole,

I worry that the future will bring my mother,

I lit a match for you,

In the silence of my room,

Rituals are returned to the plate and come to our belly altar.

“And I will wait for three days, 20 years old,

Or even age for a lighter moment,

falling in love,

As never before,

On the opposite side of the door,

And once looking back,

I’ll find the reason to hold you tighter.

“I remember the hands that touched the violin in the release time of the church,

Each petal of a loved one,

Together children who watched.

“Sometimes I forget the sun,

But again it

Spring pouring from my mouth,

I like to feel small and fast port,

Then it becomes the sky,

I allowed myself to fall.

“And then it all started,

This drowsiness scary

Days blurred,

I kiss your ribs, because I want to feel like you’re breathing,

I keep a small stick in the doorway.

“God begins to pray and know that we sing choruses from our balconies in me,

To give yourself a certain company,

Hiding from the phantom in our city,

Preferential sense of contradiction,

Stay away from the fact that I love from love,

I waited for the birds tell me that it was over,

Afraid, how to love a child, tied to the bed.

“Just look for the mercy of your mother, my daughter, a medical worker,

Who goes to the tissues of the head,

It has long been forgotten astronaut caught in an atmosphere

And as he aimlessly rotates,

Now, alone in the dark,

He remembers how to breathe,

How do I close my eyes,

How to just be.

“Maybe it i Vacation resolution, love, breath, creation of beauty in a frenzy,

Music in silence, to write letters, prabachvats, feel your body, to feel compassion.

Maybe this is a lesson of the deepest truths and simple pleasures.

Will we ever again be asked to remain in place to save lives?

“Early spring thaws the ground enough to make it good for girls who run barefoot through the woods,

Palm leaves shining in the sky,

hurricane fear

And despite all this, we are still here,

Only now we realize the danger of our parents.

“Somewhere out of this, but surely,

Here,

Now is our time to take care of you. “

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the UK to avoid places, pubs, clubs, restaurants and other forms of “unnecessary contact” because the government is trying to overcome the peak of the crisis, still promising millions of grants and loans to secure the future of these spaces. It was also brought company to fans bought “digital pint” to support independent places.

Yesterday was closed 40 subway stations, when the capital works that citizens were not in public places.

In recent weeks around the world canceled many concerts, tours and festivals, to prevent the spread of coronavirus – Glastonbury 2020 among the latest developments.

Since then, many artists take the Internet for virtual concerts for music fans, and most of the world is in quarantine or isolation.