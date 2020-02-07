Florida auto insurance premiums are higher than most other states

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A new report indicates a significant discrepancy between auto insurance premiums in Florida and auto insurance premiums in other states.

Personal financial website WalletHub analyzed insurance offers on the websites of the five largest providers in Florida, which represent 68 percent of the market. What they found was that drivers who drove more than 267,000 lane miles from Florida paid an average annual car insurance of nearly $ 2,500.

It is no surprise that Floridians are facing rising car insurance costs. The state has the 19th highest driving-related deaths. According to the Insurance Research Council, it also has the highest rate of uninsured drivers in the country – 26.7 percent.

Some factors are known and play an obvious role in Florida auto insurance premiums. According to the report, 16-year-olds pay 342 percent more than 56-year-olds. Given the driving experience, it makes sense.

However, some factors are less obvious. Unmarried drivers in Florida could pay up to 2 percent more than married drivers. And women pay an average of 7 percent more for car insurance than their male colleagues.

According to WalletHubs report Motorists in Florida who recently had an accident can see car insurance increases by up to 47 percent within three months. An accident last year can increase the insurance quota by 43 percent.

Fortunately, some cities in Tampa Bay have the lowest insurance rates in the state.

While Gainesville residents have the lowest average auto insurance premiums, Sarasota residents have the fifth lowest. Tampa and St. Petersburg residents also have relatively low rates.

“Florida drivers should try to use discounts to make their car insurance cheaper,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “You should be able to get discounts if you’re a veteran, have a good driving experience, bundle policies, or have an anti-theft system to name a few things. You can also choose a higher deductible that gives you money saves if you never have an accident. Just make sure that this is not a financial burden if you choose this option. “

