[florida-bill-would-require-consent-to-perform-pelvic-exams]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida senator who has spent her entire adult life trying to help sexual abuse victims wants Florida to join other states seeking to require informed consent before gynecological exams can be performed on unconscious patients.
Democratic Sen. Lauren Book is carrying different version of the consent requirement in two bills that received committee approval Tuesday.
She wants to end the practice of allowing medical students to perform pelvic exams on women under anesthesia without express consent.
Book’s bill was initially held up in the Senate Health Policy Committee Chairwoman until she agreed to amend its scope beyond women’s pelvic exams to procures like prostate exams on men.
