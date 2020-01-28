Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after a measles case on campus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – A local college isolates students after a case of highly contagious measles has surfaced on campus.

Health officials say the contaminated student has traveled to South America. Now Florida College in Temple Terrace is doing everything possible to prevent the virus from spreading.

“My first thought was what exactly that is and how contagious it is,” said Florida college student Jarrett Ferguson.

Students at Florida College received an email and other notifications on Thursday about a student on the campus who had measles.

“They emailed us and said there was a student. It was just a student, ”said April Hagewood, a third year student.

Tampa Bay health officials remind the public of the importance of measles vaccination

While the Florida Department of Health alerted health care providers in Tampa Bay, the college worked to offer vaccines to unvaccinated students. Those who can provide proof of vaccination are free to come and go. Those who cannot go home remain isolated in their dormitories.

“Some people, it’s just your personal preference. I’m not sure it’s religious beliefs. I’ve never heard anyone say that. It’s just a personal preference and they don’t want vaccinations,” said Hagewood.

Florida College says remote students get four meals delivered to each room. A nurse will check her once a day. The parents of the dorm take care of all other needs and the professors make sure that they don’t miss classes.

“Of course, we provide them with everything they need, such as food, and we have recorded courses so that our fellow students can deal with the courses and the like.”

The college plans to isolate students by February 5.

They had planned some lectures and a parents’ weekend for this Thursday through Saturday. These have either been canceled or postponed.

