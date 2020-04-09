Florida Dairy Cattle Breeders Exactly Much Excess Milk to Fill the Olympic Swimming Pool After Coronavirus Cutting

Dairy farmers in Florida continue to produce milk as they did before coronaviruses took over life in America. When demand for their products stops, just like life in America, they drink too much milk.

So they are forced to discard everything.

Florida dairy farmers have parked their trucks in grassy fields and also use industrial drains to release thousands of gallons of milk – enough to fill an Olympic size swimming pool, according to the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville.

Coronavirus has closed schools, restaurants and amusement parks, and then there is high demand in grocery stores that makes shop owners limit the amount of milk that people can buy. This results in extraordinary supplies that do not always meet demand.

“It’s heartbreaking … we got a call from the food bank. There is a need for milk,” said Joe Wright of V&W Farms in Avon Park. “The fact that the grocery store is still limiting purchases when we pour it into the sewer – there’s just a break there.”

Just this week in the Jacksonville area, many prominent stores such as Publix, Sam’s Club, Winn-Dixie and WaWa all have a two gallon milk limit in various stores.

On April 1, about 135 milk tankers dumped around 800,000 gallons of milk from 70 local farms, the Times-Union reported. That’s more than enough to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool, which usually holds around 660,000 gallons of water.

Brittany Nickerson Thurlow is a fifth generation dairy farmer from Zolfo Springs who says they produce more milk than is needed today, and that will only be in vain.

“There is still a large amount of milk up to now on the ground in the state of Florida,” Thurlow said. “There is no place to send it.”

One gallon is 2% while milk is half a gallon of chocolate milk from the Publix supermarket in Florida.

Photo by Scott McDonald / Newsweek

The corona virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in late 2019, and on April 8, more than 1.5 million people worldwide have tested positive for the virus, and more than 88,000 deaths have occurred worldwide.

In the United States, there are more than 425,000 cases – the most by any country. The US has more than 14,500 deaths so far. England, where Wimbledon was played, has more than 60,000 total cases and 7,000 deaths.

President Donald Trump said on March 29 that he expected the number of cases and deaths in America to peak on April 12, and that social distance guidelines had been extended to April 30. Trump also said he expects “full recovery” on June 1.