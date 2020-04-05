Florida Dept. of Health and fitness claims condition is 2nd in country for COVID-19 tests

Getty Premium Photos – WFLA Use Only

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health introduced Saturday the state is next in the country for testing extra than 100,000 people today for coronavirus.

“This is an extraordinary achievement by any evaluate, and it is all because of to the challenging function and great sacrifice by Florida’s countless numbers of wellbeing care workers and initially responders who are on the front traces of this combat,” explained Governor Ron DeSantis. “These industry experts will have the total weight of the Point out of Florida behind them as they proceed to dedicate themselves to preserving Florida’s households secure.”

The division has coordinated the establishment and continuing operations of 8 point out-supported COVID-19 screening web sites. People places include:

TIAA Lender Industry Good deal J in Jacksonville

The Orange County Conference Center

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

The Really hard Rock Stadium in Miami

South Dade Government Middle in Miami-Dade County

Marlins Stadium in Miami

CB Smith Park in Broward County

The FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in Palm Seaside County

Mixed, these web pages have carried out additional than 24,000 exams, according to FDOH.

“Our devoted workforce of general public health personnel will carry on their tireless perform in making sure our state’s symptomatic and susceptible populations are obtaining optimum treatment,” explained Florida Surgeon Standard Scott Rivkees.

“COVID-19 is an unprecedented virus in this region, and it necessitates an unparalleled response. We have been obvious from the starting that we will use each and every source we have at our disposal to struggle this virus and protect Floridians. Doing extra than 100,000 checks in our condition demonstrates our motivation,” claimed FEMA Director Jared Moskowitz.

The state with the highest range of tested folks is New York (283,621). Next Florida is California, with 94,800 folks tested.

For the most recent information and facts on COVID-19 situations in the point out, check out floridahealthcovid19.gov.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 11,545 situations and 195 fatalities

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ buy in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Vacationers from NY tri-state spot and New Orleans coming to Florida need to quarantine for 14 times below new executive order

Florida faculties closed via at least May perhaps 1

Hottest ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: