florida-deputy-shot-ax-wielding-intruder-who-broke-into-her-home,-sheriff-says

by: WESH
Posted:
/ Updated:
APOPKA, Fla. (WESH)— An off-duty deputy shot a man multiple times as the man broke into her Apopka home with an ax, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.
Mina said around 5: 30 p.m. on Tuesday a man who had been attempting to break into numerous homes used an ax to break through the deputy’s door.
The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, who was at home with her children and in fear for her life, shot the man multiple times but he still got in.
The deputy struggled with the man and was able to handcuff him, when more deputies arrived at the scene.
The man was taken to Orlando Health and is expected to survive. Mina said the man will be charged with a minimum of armed burglary.
