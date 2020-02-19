[Florida English Bulldog with 60k Instagram followers heads to Today show]

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — An English Bulldog in Florida is not only adorable, but hosts events to raise money for rescue groups.

Lola, who has 60,000 followers on Instagram, is one of six dogs that will be on the Today Show Wednesday competing for Best in Show.

In four years, the English Bulldog has raised over $65,000 dollars.

