[florida-family-killed-by-father-in-apparent-murder-suicide-identified]

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —A U.S. Customs and Border Safety agent killed his wife and two little ones in Orange County in advance of turning the gun on himself, authorities in Orange County explained Thursday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Business office introduced Friday that these uncovered useless at the Corner Glen Travel property in east Orange County have been identified as Ezequiel Almodovar, 39, Marielis Soto, 38, Ezequiel Almodovar, 16, and Gabriel Almodovar, 12.

Sheriff John Mina mentioned the older Ezequiel Almodovar shot the 3 other family associates and then himself.

The tragic circumstance has men and women across Central Florida asking what could generate a father to destroy his family.

Spouse and children users arrived at the household on Friday to obtain some belongings, while a young boy arrived by and still left a basketball with bouquets upcoming to a palm tree.

A image from a household holiday displays the entire family posing in a swimming pool.

Marie Harris, who life following doorway, said her nephew was buddies with Gabriel.

“I cried. I cried mainly because I was like, what took place? Why did it materialize to the kids?” Harris stated.

Investigators explained the more mature Almodovar worked as an officer for Customs and Border Protection at Orlando International Airport. Deputies were referred to as to the house by somebody concerned for the family’s perfectly-staying right after they hadn’t been witnessed in a 7 days.

Neighbors explained to WESH two Information that they didn’t hear everything suspicious.

“They did appear to be, like really joyful with every other, pretty happy with the young children. Like I said, the children were being these kinds of fantastic kids,” a neighbor said.

Ezequiel Almodovar’s Fb web site consists of a article from a 7 days back contacting Soto, his for good Valentine, and one more from final Tueaday that explained the loved ones was making the most of a day collectively at Animal Kingdom. “Enjoying life as a result of the eyes of young children,” the caption claimed.

Investigators have not claimed why they believe that the killings transpired, or why they feel Almodovar was the killer. They have also not stated when they think the family members was killed.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol produced a statement on Friday.

“CBP’s Miami & Tampa Field Workplaces are saddened to find out of the deaths of 1 of our officers, who in advance of taking his own lifestyle, took the life of his spouse and two youngsters. We are devastated by this tragic decline and our views and prayers are with everybody afflicted.

We are at the moment doing the job with the Orange County Sheriff’s Place of work to be certain that any facts necessary for their ongoing investigation is produced accessible.”

The company confirmed to WESH two News that Almodovar had lately been transferred to a new submit in Jacksonville, but neighbors said they hardly ever noticed any for sale indicators on the house.

On Friday night, the AAU Boys Basketball crew took to the hardwood and remembered the two boys who performed on the workforce.

“It’s just tragic news you just do not want to see, particularly your teammate you just really do not want to see no one go like that,” Brennan Lewis said.

In advance of exercise the teammates got alongside one another and explained a prayer outside the house the families residence.

“We did two prayers. We did a 12-second and a 24-2nd, Gabriel wore 12 and his brother wore 24, so we just preferred to go ahead and do a moment of silence,” Lewis explained.

The team’s coach reported the Lightning will proceed to guidance the loved ones and appear March 7, the 1st match, they’ll be carrying uniform patches in honor of the boys.

