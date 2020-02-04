Florida father dances on TikTok for son treated in NICU

by: CNN Newsource, WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 / 3:05 PM EST / Updated: February 4, 2020 / 3:08 PM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – When a baby is born prematurely, the long nights and days in the hospital are painful and often the parents live from moment to moment.

A family in Florida is experiencing this for the third time. The father has decided to dance the stress away and shares his movements on social media.

Chris Askew has decided to publish videos of himself in the TikTok app for his baby Dylan, who is currently in intensive care.

“I did it, just a stupid thing just to see. And I woke up the next morning and had 500,000 calls, ”said Askew.

Askew dances for his fourth son, Dylan, who was born two months early in mid-January and weighs only four pounds. He is fighting for his life.

“Until you go through it, you can’t put into words how difficult it is,” Askew said.

Askew is a fireman from Seminole County and a well-known addict from TikTok, a social media app.

Askew decided to post a video on TikTok in which he dances every day until his baby is strong enough to leave the newborn intensive care unit at Winnie Palmer Hospital for women and babies.

Askew made his first video in the Ronald McDonald House laundry room, his second with his wife Danielle and baby Dylan in the hospital, and posted more videos – one with the ICU nurses, one with his fellow firefighters, one with UCF’s mascot, and one with the Orlando Magic dancers, and the list goes on.

Love for Baby Dylan is growing. Askew shares his story, and other people have also come forward to share their stories.

Baby Dylan is fine and hopes to leave the intensive care unit in three weeks.

As of Monday, Askews videos with his “Papatanz” have reached 4 million people.