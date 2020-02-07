Florida fisherman winds up piece of SpaceX capsule after crash test

PONCE INLET, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida charter fisherman sees a spaceship door in his driveway after catching his life off the coast of Daytona Beach.

Ponce Inlet’s David Stokes found what appeared to be the parachute door from the Space X Dragon Crew capsule and the parachutes.

The discovery was made 10 days after the Space X test on January 19, when a missile was intentionally detonated. Stokes said he was pretty sure what he saw was part of the spaceship, so he and his friends started shooting.

After Stokes made a pass, he insisted that they go back. He and his friends were able to pull the door up fairly easily, but the weight involved and the actual parachutes made recovery difficult.

“After about 40 minutes of wrestling, inch by inch, we finally pulled everything up,” said Stokes.

It’s not the first time that debris from launches in and in front of Volusia County has been recovered, but it is still rare, and in this case, the catch of the day.

Stokes posted the video of his remarkable discovery, all of the restoration efforts, on YouTube.

