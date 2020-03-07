Florida Gators fade after Kentucky Rally

Gainesville, Florida— Nick Richards scored 17 of the 19 points in the second half, and on Saturday No. 6 Kentucky recovered from 18 points and stunned Florida 71-70.

E.J.Montgomery completes comeback with 12-second tip-in

The Gators are heading for the SEC tournament next week to solidify their position in the NCAA tournament.

Shorthanded Wildcats [25-6, 15-3 Southeastern conferences] needed a comeback in order to lose their first consecutive game in almost three months.

Richards, Keyon Brooks Jr., and EJ Montgomery led the Gainesville Shocker. Brooks hit the lane floater and cut the lead 70-69 with 59 seconds left. Florida has given Wildcats the opportunity to take their first lead in the game, following a shot clock breach at the other end.

Brooks missed the driving layup and Montgomery’s tip-in was initially abandoned for cylinder violation. Authorities reviewed it and gave Montgomery a basket for a 71-70 lead.

Richards missed the one-to-one front end and gave Florida the last chance to win it. However, Andrew Nembhard’s three-pointer bounced off the rim twice before fleeing, and began the loud celebration of Kentucky.

Scotty Lewis has a career career of 19 in Florida [19-12, 11-7]. Noah Lock added 14, with Keyon Tae Johnson 12 leading Florida 18 points to 11:48.

Kentucky played without Ashton Haigans without point guards. Ashton Hagans did not travel for three days after discussing with John Calipari coach on the bench during his home loss to Tennessee. Cats played without Guard Immanuel Quickly fouled by 12 points in the last nine minutes.

Karipari announces the absence of Hagans just over an hour before chip-off.

“He and I met a few days ago, and he asked to leave for a few days for personal reasons,” Calipari posted on Twitter. “I support his decision. He needs 100% in the postseason.”

The Florida guards had a much easier time, undoubtedly without Hagans, the league’s best perimeter defender, and Quickly being limited to 21 minutes due to foul trouble.

Lewis took 5 of the 8 shots and reached the free throw line 10 times. Rock made three three-pointers in four games with Kentucky. Rock had no score in Lexington two weeks ago.

However, it was Richards who took over the absence of Kelly Black Sheer Jr. Black shear injured his left wrist in the first half. He went to the changing room, put a big tape on it and came back. He tried to play in the second half, but eventually wrapped it in ice and landed on the bench.

