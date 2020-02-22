[florida-girl’s-loss-of-life-sparks-press-to-ban-yellow-flashing-pedestrian-crossing-signals]

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The death of a boy or girl in Brevard County has sparked laws aimed at growing pedestrian basic safety.

The bill targets yellow flashing pedestrian crossing signals that lawmakers argue create a fake sense of safety.

Just in advance of Xmas, 12-calendar year-outdated Sophia Nelson was crossing an intersection when tragedy struck. A motor vehicle blew through the flashing yellow pedestrian crossing sign, hitting Sophia.

She passed away on Xmas Working day.

“She put rely on in that button when she pushed it and she put trust in the yellow lights,” Sophia’s father Mark Nelson explained Thursday to a Home committee.

Sophia’s dad and mom shared her tale with lawmakers, putting a confront on the invoice named in her memory. It would outlaw the use of the yellow flashing alerts in most scenarios.

The proposed monthly bill would allow the yellow flashing signals to keep beneath specific disorders – as long as the highway is only two lanes and the velocity restrict is 35 miles per hour or significantly less.

All other alerts would have to be taken out or replaced with red flashing lights.

“Either we will place in gadgets that really perform or we will clear away them so pedestrians truly know you’re going into a risky intersection,” Rep. Randy Fantastic (R-Palm Bay) explained. “Don’t count on some flashing yellow light-weight to make absolutely sure you’re risk-free.”

Sophia’s family members stated her organs have been donated and employed to help save four life. Now they hope the invoice carrying her title can preserve even far more.

“We come to feel that all those crosswalks are unsafe and they give a wrong perception of security. And we want to honor our daughter and her legacy and consider to save other individuals from ever heading by way of what we’ve had to go via,” Sophia’s mom Jill Nelson stated.

The swap to pink flashing lights will call for federal approval but, federal acceptance or not, all the yellow flashing lights will however have to be taken off inside of 4 many years.

The Sophia Nelson Pedestrian Safety Act however requirements to go just one far more Senate committee and obvious flooring votes in each chambers.

If signed into law, the federal government would have one calendar year to approve the use of crimson flashing pedestrian crossing alerts.

