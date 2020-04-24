Florida GOP Member of Parliament Says ‘It’s Time Now’ to Reopen the Country as Coronavirus Case Approaches 30,000

The Florida state representative from Florida, Anthony Sabatini, wrote an essay stating that his country must “open all business establishments” and end the current lockup.

The op-ed, titled “Time to open now,” was published on Thursday by several Florida-based news outlets.

Florida experienced a jump in positive corona virus cases on Thursday, adding more than 1,000 new cases over 24 hours and bringing the country’s death rate to 987, according to the latest figures from the Florida Department of Health.

At least 29,648 people have tested positive for a new type of corona virus, which causes COVID-19 disease.

Sabatini wrote that Florida had “passed the peak of COVID damage” earlier this month.

“Starting this weekend, the Governors of Georgia and South Carolina – based on the latest scientific data – are reopening the economies of their states. Florida must follow in the footsteps of our neighbors safely and do the same,” he wrote.

“Like Georgia and South Carolina, Florida has passed the peak of COVID damage. According to the model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Florida witnessed its peak in deaths on April 2 and peak use of hospital resources on April 14.

“Like Georgia and South Carolina, we are on the downward trajectory of the fight against COVID. And it’s time to respond to these facts appropriately.”

Beaches in Florida were allowed to reopen the beach last week

Image of Sam Greenwood / Getty

Sabatini added: “Instead of sitting indefinitely waiting for the total elimination of COVID – while our economy is in chaos – we must start the reopening process as soon as possible. The virus curve has been leveled and now it is average time to do what is right.”

He believes Florida should open all business establishments including shops and restaurants and that people must be trusted to carry out personal responsibilities.

“Business owners must follow the CDC guidelines. Those who are elderly and those who have previous medical problems must remain at home,” he wrote.

“But we all have to go back to work. Every day Florida stays closed is another day that irreparable damage happens to people who work in our country; small family-owned businesses disappear forever.

“Every hour we remain closed after a big blow to our country’s economy – not to mention the psychological damage caused by self-isolation.”

Newsweek has contacted Sabatini for additional comments.

Orders remain at home Florida starting on April 3 and will remain in effect until April 30.

But last week, Governor Ron DeSantis told local leaders in cities across Florida to reopen the beach as long as social distance guidelines were followed. Republicans are currently working with the “Reopen Florida” task force on plans to reopen the Florida economy amid a coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida Democrat said on Monday that the state economy should not be reopened until coronavirus testing is available.

“We have not won and cannot return to normal until testing has been greatly expanded,” said state Senator Lori Berman, deputy chair of the Health Policy Committee, Herald-Tribune reported.

US Representative A. Donna Shalala, a Miami Democrat, added that “testing, testing, testing” is the only way a lock can be revoked.

According to staying at the house of the order, residents may only leave their home to “obtain or provide important services or carry out important activities.”

When leaving their home, Florida residents must practice social distance guidelines, including living at least six feet from people outside your household.

