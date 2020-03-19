Florida Governor Refuses to End Beaches, Mayor of Miami Steps Up

Play video content

CNN

– Major-Dade Major Carlos Gimenez did what the Governor didn’t want … he closed all the beaches of Miami-Dade County on 9 a.m. Thursday. That means party visits to South Beach … for the foreseeable future.

And, the band is played by – FL Gov. Ron DeSantis digging in its heels, refusing to shut down beaches to prevent many gatherings during coronavirus closure … despite alarming new CDC information.

You can see images of packed beaches in Clearwater, Panama Beach City and other Gulf Coast locations. Obviously the spring break is marching, not to worry about the Sunshine State … and many critics have pointed the finger at Gov. DeSantis.

Now, he said the state would implement the CDC’s proposal to keep the parties under 10 people – but anyone with eyes to see, police have a hard time getting children to line.

Ironically, the Governor’s behavior flies in the face of some CDC data – the fact that they now see many patients in their 30s, 40s and 50s suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19. .. many of the critical care.

We don’t know if DeSantis watched “Jaws,” but it sure looks like he’s a big fan of Vaughn … the Amityville Mayor who keeps the beaches open on July 4th.

Well done.

Originally published – 7:30 AM PT