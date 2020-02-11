Florida guard Rebecca Fierle was arrested in connection with the death of the DNR order

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A guard who is accused of ordering people who did not want her to be arrested.

Attorney General Ashley Moody and the FLDE announced Monday that Rebecca Fierle-Santoian was arrested and said she would be charged with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person.

Investigators said the doctors told her a 74-year-old man wanted to live, but she definitely gave him a resuscitation instruction and told her to close the probe. The man died four days later in a Tampa hospital.

Healthcare professionals who examined him believed that he was able to make medical decisions for himself and informed Fierle-Santoian that her client had a strong need for life and that he understood his condition. Despite the wishes of the older man and his family and friends, Fierle-Santoian ordered that his doctors should not perform life-extending medical procedures and said that she preferred “quality of life over quantity of life”.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced that the investigation into Fierle is continuing.