[florida-honors-billy-donovan,-hammers-vanderbilt-eighty-four-66]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Noah Locke scored 19 factors thanks generally to a time-large 6 3-pointers, Kerry Blackshear Jr. additional 15 and Florida hammered Vanderbilt 84-66 on Saturday night time as the Gators honored former mentor Billy Donovan.

Florida (16-9, 8-four Southeastern Meeting) celebrated naming the O’Connell Heart ground “Billy Donovan Courtroom” at halftime. The Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder mentor was on hand for the bash. Donovan’s parents, his spouse, their four little ones, virtually 30 previous players and various ex-assistants also ended up in attendance.

They were being dealt with to a blowout, reasonably fitting thinking of Donovan’s dominance at dwelling through his 19 yrs in Gainesville.

Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse watched far more than 50 percent the match from the locker space. He was ejected in the waning seconds of the first half immediately after receiving consecutive complex fouls. He felt like Scottie Lewis’ foul on Matthew Moyer should have been called flagrant. Stackhouse ran on to the court docket to protest and was strike with a 2nd complex.

Vanderbilt trailed 48-19 at the crack. Florida opened and closed the fifty percent with three-pointers, pretty quite possibly the most fitting instant contemplating Donovan existence. He called the arc university basketball’s “great equalizer” immediately after he took around the application in 1996.

The Gators completed 10 of 20 from three-place variety versus the Commodores (9-16, 1-11), who have dropped four straight in the collection.

Saben Lee led Vandy with 23 factors, 7 rebounds and 4 helps. He also had four turnovers. Scotty Pippen Jr. included 12 factors and 6 assists.

Florida led by as lots of as 32 halfway through the next fifty percent, making it possible for substantially of the sellout group to head property early. Followers had been there primarily to identify Donovan.

Donovan set Florida on the college basketball map. He remaining Gainesville in 2015 following two national championships, 4 excursions to the Final 4 and 14 NCAA Tournament appearances. In short, he produced hoops issue at the football-initial college.

Donovan went 467-186 at Florida and extra another 35 wins at Marshall, turning out to be just the next mentor in Division I heritage to notch 500 occupation victories in advance of reaching his 50th birthday. The other was Hall of Famer Bob Knight.

His signature was placed at each finishes, among the three-position line and the vital.

The 54-calendar year-old Donovan thanked former gamers, former assistants, his former manager, his relatives and the Gainesville community for assisting him achieve this job pinnacle.

“It really is just actually psychological for me, and I am genuinely humbled,” Donovan said. “I’m just grateful that I was all-around this sort of good folks. I imagine which is what it speaks to is the top quality of persons that I was lucky sufficient to be all around listed here at Florida.”

Huge Photograph

Vanderbilt: The Commodores missing for the 31st time in their past 32 meeting games. They under no circumstances experienced a opportunity in this 1. Florida applied a 17-2 operate in the very first 50 % to turn a 6-place sport into a substantial deficit.

Florida: The Gators have four of five to maybe salvage their NCAA Match hopes. But they will need to have to win a couple of games down the extend to make the match for the fourth consecutive calendar year beneath Donovan’s substitution, Mike White.

UP Upcoming

Vanderbilt: Plays at Tennessee on Tuesday. The Volunteers gained the initial conference 66-45 in Nashville past month, their fifth consecutive victory in the sequence.

Florida: Hosts Arkansas on Tuesday. It’s the ultimate activity before the Gators start a challenging extend that involves Kentucky (two times), LSU, Tennessee and Georgia.