Florida lawmakers are discussing whether college athletes can be paid

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) – Lawmakers in Florida began thinking on Monday whether they would allow college athletes to benefit from their fame. This is a step that the NCAA may take to lift its longstanding ban.

Florida would follow the example of California, which last year ignored the NCAA’s call to uphold the bans.

The NCAA had argued that approval of the training “would remove the critical distinction between college and professional athletes” and would give California schools an unfair recruitment advantage.

University sports generate billions of dollars in revenue, including $ 1 billion a year for the NCAA. But none of this money should go to university athletes.

Since California decided to allow college athletes to make money from their skills in the sports arena, more and more states are considering similar measures.

Similar efforts are being made in Georgia, Maryland, New York, South Carolina and Washington, among others. Members of the congress can also make an effort.

Under pressure, the NCAA announced last fall that it would take steps to lift the ban on earning money for the 450,000 athletes under its control. However, it has not committed itself to a specific schedule.

As a result, Florida and other states are pushing forward in the event that the NCAA later withdraws.

It’s also about staying competitive, especially at colleges in California, which could now have an advantage in attracting marquee players to their programs. In sport-loving states like Florida, which offers some of the country’s best-known sports programs, this would be a big problem.

The NCAA rules have long prevented players from hiring agents. California law prevents athletes from losing scholarships or being kicked out of teams because of advertising contracts. The law will not come into force until 2023. This should give the NCAA time to take its own steps to address the problem.

Three House of Representatives committees met in Florida on Monday, representing approximately half of the Chamber’s 120 members – the Education, Commerce, and Justice Committees.

Florida has more than 11,000 student athletes, many of whom practice sports that may not have the same spotlight as football and basketball, but are still recognized in their own sport.

“The most common argument against this bill is that we can’t turn university sports into professional sports,” said State MP Chip LaMarca, who sponsors one of the bills that is supposed to bring financial benefits to university athletes.

“Everything in university sports is professional: from the coaches and facilities to the television programs,” said LaMarca. “However, when it comes to making use of God’s right to name, image and likeness, student athletes need to be amateur amateurs.”

