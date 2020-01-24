Florida lawmakers hope to increase penalties for poaching bears

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (Cap News Services) – The fight against bear poaching is at the heart of a bill that passed in Parliament’s final committee on Thursday morning.

Legislators say the problem is more common than previously thought.

A bear hunt has not been approved since 2015. It only took the hunters two days to kill more than 300, prompting regulators to end the hunt prematurely.

But bears are still being illegally hunted, and lawmakers who want to address the problem are finding surprisingly low penalties.

“It is less punishable to kill a bear than to take a turkey out of season one day,” said representative David Smith.

A draft law that moves quickly through the house would bring the penalties for poaching black bears into line with other game species.

“It’s a healthy bill to bring bear poaching to deer and turkey levels out of season only,” said Human Society’s Kate MacFall.

If the bill comes into force, killing a bear out of season will result in a minimum fine of $ 750 and a three-year suspension of an FWC license or permit.

Rep. Smith sponsors the bill. He said there have been at least 18 bear poaching cases in the past few years, and possibly more.

“Part of the poaching takes place on federal property, in the Ocala National Forest, or on some military bases that are not really state owned, so it was a far more common problem than I thought,” said Smith.

The bill has already been prepared for the house floor, but has not been moved to the Senate, where it is likely to be more controversial.

Senator Bill Montford chairs the law’s first committee stop. He said it would be heard, but some senators are hesitant.

“There is disagreement about the number of bears and disagreements about how to deal with them when there are too many bears,” said Montford.

There are more than 4,000 bears roaming the state. Legislators will have to decide whether they need additional protection.

