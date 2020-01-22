Florida lawmakers weigh to increase and decrease the age for smoking

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) – Florida lawmakers raised the tobacco product age limit from 18 to 21 on Tuesday.

At least 18 other states have passed laws that set the minimum age for steam products at 21 years. In the other states, attempts are currently being made to raise the age limit.

A lot of unknowns are known about the health effects of vaping, but according to health authorities, there are already worrying signs that e-cigarettes may not be safe.

Some lawmakers say vaping is quickly becoming a major health crisis as more and more young people are attracted to e-cigarettes – others believe that vaping is less harmful than smoking traditional carcinogenic cigarettes.

“We have a crisis in our state and in our nation,” said Senator David Simmons, the Republican behind the proposal. “We don’t yet know how this affects our children.”

However, e-cigarette retailers argue that vaping is not the same thing as smoking tobacco and that legislation would harm their business.

In December, the federal government raised the tobacco and e-cigarette purchase age to 21 years nationwide. But states pass their own laws because enforcement is usually done at local and state levels.

A Senate Health Committee unanimously voted to submit the bill on Tuesday. The proposed law would also make it illegal to smoke or smoke near schools.

Industry advocates say vaping is a safer alternative to flammable tobacco – which is now known to cause cancer and other diseases. The e-cigarette industry has marketed its products to give heavy smokers the opportunity to part with cigarettes.

The rise in fumes in teenagers has raised the alarm. According to the Truth Initiative, a non-profit tobacco advocacy group, the use of e-cigarettes has increased dramatically.

The group says that in 2017, 11% of students used e-cigarettes. A year later, this statistic had risen to 21%. And by last year it had risen to 27.5%.

Gregory Conley, president of the American Vaping Association, said his group was not against raising the minimum age for smoking or vaping. He said he was not surprised by Tuesday’s result.

“This country is still involved in hysteria,” he said afterwards. “You can’t correct misunderstandings overnight.”

LAST STORIES: