Florida linebacker Jake Chaney commits to Badgers for 2021 course | Nationwide Sports

Even with on- and off-campus, in-particular person recruiting shut down in reaction to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the University of Wisconsin soccer software included to its 2021 recruiting course on Sunday.

Linebacker Jake Chaney, a three-star prospect from Lehigh Acres, Florida, declared his commitment.

“I am quite grateful to have multiple possibilities to go play d1 (sic) football at it’s (sic) maximum degree and I’m extremely blessed to have a say in which faculty I’ll devote my future 3-5 years of everyday living at,” Chaney wrote on Twitter. “I would like to thank my moms and dads for remaining on me at all periods, creating certain I’m doing nothing at all but the most effective I can. Also, my family members and coaches for wanting nothing at all but the best for and from me.

“I would like to give a specific shout out to my brother for helping me keep on the appropriate path and be in a position to study from his blunders. With that getting stated right after evenings of prayer and ideas I would like to say I’m 1000% committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.”

Chaney — a 6-foot, 200 pounder — was named District 7A participant of the year last season following recording 100 tackles as a junior. Jake Chaney’s father, James, is his mentor at Lehigh Senior Substantial College and performed at Florida Point out from 1988-1991.

The Badgers gained the recruiting battle for Chaney in excess of 10 other systems, including Michigan, Minnesota and Indiana.

Chaney is the next linebacker to commit to the 2021 course, which sits at 9 prospective clients. Even though however early in the cycle, UW’s 2021 class is ranked seventh nationally.