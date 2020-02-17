[florida-male-slashes-his-ten-yr-aged-daughter-and-her-half-sister-with-machete,-cops-say]

A South Florida male has been arrested for attacking and

severely injuring his 10-12 months-outdated daughter and her 50 %-sister with a machete,

police mentioned.

47-calendar year-previous Dennis Reid experienced revealed up at the property of the ladies in Lauderhill on the morning of Friday, February 14 to get treatment of them while their mom well prepared to travel to Jamaica. He later attacked them with the machete.

The

seven-year-old sister of the victims witnessed the incident but was not harmed.

The police, who are yet to locate out what could have prompted the assault, mentioned they were called to the house all around 10 am by a neighbor who listened to critical screaming.

“We received a frantic connect with stating that there was an specific chopping up ladies,” explained Lauderhill law enforcement spokesman Lt. Michael Santiago.

He claimed Reid slashed the 10-calendar year-outdated on her neck though her 17-yr-old

sister suffered cuts to her head, hand and wrist.

“It’s devastating,” Santiago stated. “These were some extreme accidents.”

Reid has been ordered not to call the girls at the medical center as investigations carry on. (WPLG)

Court information cited by CNN display that Reid lives at a different address – in Lauderdale Lakes, north of Lauderhill. That Friday, he reportedly argued with the mother of the little ones when he arrived to take treatment of them although she prepares for her trip.

In accordance to the police, the mom went upstairs when they were being arguing, and before long listened to screams from downstairs. When she rushed down, she observed the women wounded and confronted Reid, who threatened her and fled the scene, leaving the machete powering.

The police are still to know if Reid introduced the machete to the home or observed it there. The machete is the sort employed to chop sugar cane or crack open up coconuts, Santiago reported, including that even though his officers began looking for Reid, he later turned himself in at the Broward County jail.

He is presently currently being held on two counts of tried murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

The ladies underwent surgical procedure Friday

afternoon and are in secure problem at the medical center, stated Santiago.

Reid has been requested not to

