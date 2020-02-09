Florida man accused of entering GOP voter registration tent – Boston Herald

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A man in Florida is arrested after deliberately driving a van in a tent where voters were registered by local Republicans, the authorities in Jacksonville said Sunday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said through social media that 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm has been charged with two counts of severe mistreatment of a person 65 or older, one count of criminal calamity and driving with a suspended driver’s license. The Republican party of Duval County said it had set up the tent on Saturday to register voters.

GOP Province said on Twitter that six volunteers for President Donald Trump’s campaign were “deliberately focused on voter registration.”

Local media said there were no injuries.

“A bit out of the blue a man approached us in a van, waved at us, kind of a friendly attitude, thought he was coming to talk to us, instead he accelerated his vehicle and plowed straight into our tent, our tables, “volunteer Mark Alfieri told television station WJAX.

Then he went back, picked up the damaged tent and scattered signs on his cell phone and made obscene gestures before he left, Alfieri said.

The sheriff’s office says delegates responded to the scene after receiving reports of a dispute. The tent appeared to be in a parking lot. On Sunday morning there was no online legal information for Timm, so it was not known if he had a lawyer. Prison records show that he was still in custody on Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office on Sunday did not immediately return a phone call or email for more information.

With reference to the president of a local theatrical workers’ association, television station WTLV reported that Timm was training to become a sound engineer.

In a tweet, GOP Chairman Ronna McDaniel said: “These unprovoked, meaningless attacks on supporters of @ realDonaldTrump must end.”

President Donald Trump has retweeted that message and added, “Be careful of tough guys you play with!”

In a statement, the Democratic Party of Duval County condemned what they called “this cowardly act of violence.”

“No one should endanger his life for exercising his first rights to change,” the statement said. “As Democrats, but more importantly, as residents of this great city of Jacksonville, we call on our fellow citizens to be worthy, polite and respectful of each other during the election cycle and beyond.”