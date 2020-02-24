Florida man accused of raping woman lured with job prospect

By
Nellie McDonald
-
florida-man-accused-of-raping-woman-lured-with-job-prospect

This Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 booking photo from Volusia County (Florida) Corrections shows Jason Minton. Minton is accused of dragging a woman unconscious to his car and raping her after luring her to a restaurant with a higher-paying job opportunity. (Volusia County Corrections via AP)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man dragged a woman unconscious to his truck and raped her after luring her to a restaurant with a job opportunity.

The woman told Ormond Beach police that she met 43-year-old Jason Minton while at work, and they set up a lunch meeting to discuss a position at the company that employed him.

Police say surveillance footage shows Minton dragging the woman unconscious through the restaurant’s parking lot to his truck.

Detectives say he took her to an unknown location and raped her, then drove her back to her car, where she was found later.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss