Florida man accused of stealing golf balls and hitting golfers

OCALA, Florida (AP) – A Florida man is on trial for reportedly hitting an older golfer after attempting to steal his golf balls from a golf course.

The Marion County Sheriff’s office reported that 22-year-old Tyler Dearden took golf balls from a golf bucket at a club in Ocala, Florida.

News agencies said the golfer told him not to and went to report him. An affidavit says Dearden came up to him when he returned and said he would apologize, but he hit him and threw him to the ground. Dearden told MPs that he is defending himself because the golfer is threatening him by pointing a golf club at him.

The golfer suffered from a broken rib, bruises and cuts that required sutures.

Dearden remained in prison on Sunday with a $ 10,000 bond, and no lawyer was listed in the prison records. He was charged with a difficult battery in a person over 65 years of age due to an incident on Wednesday.

