Florida Man Arrested in Theft

The famous Florida Guy has adapted to the age of the coronavirus pandemic in the human being of a suspect who has been arrested in the Sunshine Point out pulling the most COVID-19-esque crimes conceivable: the rest room paper heist.

According to Newsweek, 31 12 months-previous Angel Esteban Hernandezcinto was arrested in connection with the theft of 66 rolls of toilet paper from a Marriott hotel:

Angel Esteban Hernandezcinto, 31, was arrested in the early morning several hours of Thursday immediately after police responded to security guard Yamil Egipciaco’s connect with complaining that a person was stealing rest room paper from the lodge. At 1:30 a.m., the guard said he was on common patrols when he recognized suspicious exercise from Hernandezcinto, according to an arrest affidavit.

“Yamil saw Angel pushing a trash can toward his Honda van,” the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit. “Angel opened the rear of the van and took a trash bag from the trash can and place it in his van. Yamil observed it suspicious as to why he put a trash bag in his van and peaked by the window. Yamil seen the bag was total of unused toilet paper that belonged to the hotel.”

Hernandezcinto was ready to execute his alleged toilet paper heist mainly because he worked for a cleaning enterprise that companies the hotel. Egipciaco counted the rolls, valued at all-around $65, and expressed an eagerness to testify against the alleged thief.

The suspect advised cops he was stealing the TP for an elderly neighbor.

In real Florida Man model, it turns out this isn’t even the first these types of criminal offense to happen through the pandemic. Newsweek notes that “A various Florida man was arrested in Clearwater on March 10 right after allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s truck to steal a $1 pack of rest room paper.”

Toilet paper is a single of the extra inexplicable substantial-demand from customers merchandise for the duration of this crisis, however many wellbeing experts have tried out to explick it with different degrees of success.

