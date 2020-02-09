Florida man charged after driving into GOP voter registration tent

February 9 (UPI) – Florida police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old Jacksonville man after deliberately driving his van into a tent where Republican volunteers were registering voters for the upcoming presidential election, authorities said on Sunday With.

Gregory William Loel Timm has been charged with two charges of physical injury to a person 65 years of age or older, criminal offenses and driving license deprivation, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s investigative agency.

A judge in Duval County set his bail at $ 500,000 on Sunday.

#JSO arrested the suspect who drove through the voter registration tent on 11900 Atlantic Boulevard.

Gregory Timm has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and driving under suspension of driving license. pic.twitter.com/zGKbR2VTg0 – Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) February 9, 2020

The Republican Party of Duval County announced that its volunteers registered people for voting at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. A brown and gold van became a volunteer in a tent in a parking lot at a mall. Nobody was injured, the party said.

The driver then reportedly raced away while making an “obscene gesture to the crowd.”

“We are outraged by this senseless act of violence against our great volunteers,” said Dean Black, chairman of Duval GOP. “The Duval County Republican Party is not intimidated by these cowards, and we are not silenced.”

The Republican Party described the incident as a “targeted” attack on six volunteers in the President Donald Trump campaign.

Trump warned other “tough guys” in a tweet against being careful about who you play.

GOP chairman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement: “These unprovoked, senseless attacks on (Trump) supporters must end.”

The Duval County Democratic Party also condemned the incident in a statement.

“Nobody should be in mortal danger if they exercise their first right to make changes,” says a statement. “As Democrats, but especially as residents of this great city in Jacksonville, we call on our fellow citizens to act with dignity, courtesy, and respect for one another during this election cycle and beyond.”