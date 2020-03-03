florida-man-gets-probation-for-taping-dog’s-mouth-shut

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to five years of probation for taping a dog’s mouth shut and leaving the animal dehydrated and malnourished.
Court records show that 19-year-old Oscar Lee Thompson III was sentenced Monday in Lee County court. He was convicted of aggravated animal cruelty after animal control officers found the stray Florida Cur in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood.
Officials say tips from the community-led investigators to Thompson. Forensic testing later matched Thompson’s fingerprints and DNA to the tape removed from the dog’s mouth.
The dog was later adopted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and is now referred to as Deputy Chance.
