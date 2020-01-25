Florida man’s $ 500,000 home turned into multicolored mess

NAPLES, Florida – Talk about extreme makeover, home edition!

Someone turned a $ 500,000 house in Florida into a multi-colored mess, and now the community is taking legal action.

With paint splashed and sprayed in multiple bright colors throughout the house, trees, lawn and mailboxes, the home of the small community of Il Regalo Circle in Naples looks like something of a cartoon.

The man who owns the house is Jeffrey Leibman, 40, according to the Collier County Property Appraiser.

Neighbor Alan Klawans told WBBH-TV that this unique painting job took place over the course of a week.

“I can’t tell you,” he said. “Obviously, there is a drug problem or something that is happening because I have never seen anything like it in my life.”

“The artist” even spray painted “Who is Omar?” on the side of a van parked in front.

“I’m actually looking at the car, the van. I don’t know what it means. But the guy wanted to get something out of the house instead of getting help,” said Klawans.

A Naples homeowners association said it was actually chasing the man it believed had ransacked this house.

Management currently says Leibman is no longer living at home, and court records show that he is scheduled to appear this weekend for drug charges.

The Collier County Code Enforcement Division is investigating and said the home has been violated, but will not take any action at this time.

Meanwhile, the technicolor house remains an eyesore among its yellow and beige peers.

