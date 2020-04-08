Florida Mayor Arrests Florida’s ‘Covidiot’

A Hawaii mayor has a word of choice for the Florida man accused of trying to flout Hawaii’s travelers in quarantine: “covidiot.”

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami does not take credit for transporting words from the COVID-19 pandemic, but said, “I can be the first elected official to go out in public.”

Bobby Edwards, of Boynton, Florida, was arrested last week after police say he landed on the island without evidence of accommodation. A statewide order requires people to arrive in the quarantine islands for 14 days.

Police said Edwards, 31, “displayed disciplinary behavior toward airport personnel and directions to officers during his arrest.” “Edwards was also showing significant signs of intoxication and was not being cooperative.”

Earlier last week, Kauai police arrested another Florida man, Dwight Anthony Tucker of Tampa. He was stopped in Hanalei, a tourist town, a day after he arrived on Kauai, police said. He was arrested after authorities said he complied with statewide David Ige government orders that require all visitors arriving on or after March 26 quarantine at their place of accommodation.

Also last week, Kauai police arrested Devin Martin of Olympia, Washington, and accused him of violating the quarantine order. “He did not have reservations for proper accommodation and he allegedly refused to find suitable housing,” police said.

None of the three men could be reached immediately for comment Tuesday.

The arrests of three “covidiots” sent a message Kauai is fighting to protect its residents, Kawakami said. He set up a 9 p.m. at 5 a.m. curfew for residents and visitors, implementing a day-by-day system to ease visitors’ congestion for those who want to exercise at the beach and police-led, with the help of the National Guard, can make dams all over the island.

“I guess there’s a different degree to how much of a covidiot you can be,” Kawakami said. “Three ranks are very high. I would say they are ranked very high to try to run away from a state with a large number of sick people to come to Hawaii where we worked hard. Everyone is sacrificing.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 410 confirmed felony virus cases statewide, including 18 on Kauai. There were five deaths statewide.

The three men returned to the mainland, with the help of the Kauai Visitors Bureau.

The expense made Kawakami angry, but he said it was necessary to get them out of Hawaii.

“But you know, when you factor in the risks that they pose to our community, there is no place to quarantine, no accommodation, quite frankly, maybe being another homeless person that we should ask they take care of, “he said. “You know, it hurts.”

Kawakami plans to bill them.

“I hear that some visitors have come here and taken advantage of the COVID-19 situation with cheap flights,” said Jessica Lani Rich, president of the Aloha Visitors Society of Hawaii.

Monday, with funding from the Hawaii Tourism Authority, he sent three homeless people back to Los Angeles after arriving in Honolulu with nowhere to stay.

Officials warn that people who want to come to Hawaii with no accommodation cannot make it from the airport.

Even before state travelers in their forties and state-of-the-art stay-at-home orders that allow for essential activities such as shopping and exercise outdoors, Kawakami said he needed to “make Kauai as unappealing as possible very quickly,” even at the expense of a tourist. -dependence of economy.

“We didn’t have to confront it. It wasn’t even a second thought,” he said. “Health and safety … are essential. There is nothing more important than protecting our people and we are ready to fight for it.”