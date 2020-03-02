florida-missing-child-alert-issued-for-2-year-old-girl-last-seen-mid-february

by: WESH 2
WALDO, Fla. (WESH)—Authorities in Florida are asking for help locating a missing 2-year-old girl last seen in mid-February in Alachua County.
Christine Martin was last seen on Feb. 15, in Waldo. She may be in the company of Jennife Goode, 26, and Robert Martin, 49.
Officials said they may be traveling toward Starke, Florida in a black 2002 Toyota Camry with Florida tag, GAHR82.
Christine has blond hair and is about 2-feet tall.
