Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2-year-old last seen mid-February

By
Nellie McDonald
-
florida-missing-child-alert-issued-for-2-year-old-last-seen-mid-february

by: WESH 2

Posted:
/ Updated:

Courtesy: Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

WALDO, Fla. (WESH)—Authorities in Florida are asking for help locating a missing 2-year-old girl last seen in mid-February in Alachua County.

Christine Martin was last seen on Feb. 15, in Waldo. She may be in the company of Jennife Goode, 26, and Robert Martin, 49.

Officials said they may be traveling toward Starke, Florida in a black 2002 Toyota Camry with Florida tag, GAHR82.

Christine has blond hair and is about 2-feet tall.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled

Q&A: Tampa Bay doctors answer your questions on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Coronavirus sparks concerns among Tampa Bay travelers

Thumbnail for the video titled

Travel insurance concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled

nursing homes and coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible

Thumbnail for the video titled

Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered

Thumbnail for the video titled

Reward increased for information on people responsible for shooting, killing 2 dolphins in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss