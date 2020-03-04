Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Panama City girl, 15

By
Nellie McDonald
-
florida-missing-child-alert-issued-for-panama-city-girl,-15

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old Bay County girl.

Trinity Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue in Panama City, wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and tie-dye Crocs footwear, state law enforcement officials say.

Smith is described as a 6 feet tall black female, weighing 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112 or 911.

