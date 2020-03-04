florida-missing-child-alert-issued-for-panama-city-girl,-15

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old Bay County girl.
Trinity Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue in Panama City, wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and tie-dye Crocs footwear, state law enforcement officials say.
Smith is described as a 6 feet tall black female, weighing 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3112 or 911.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Wednesday Morning Forecast
First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus
Bradley Hulett’s father responds to boy being charged in his son’s shooting death
Father: ‘Bradley was the glue for our family’
New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay
coronavirus supplies
costco water limit
Funeral arrangements
As the coronavirus spreads, Polk business owners ask for card-only transactions
Tampa Bay area hospitals want coronavirus testing labs on site 2
Myth vs. Fact: The coronavirus disease
Governor DeSantis tours laboratory to be used for coronavirus testing
Trending Stories