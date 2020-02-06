Florida MP Matt Gaetz filed an ethical complaint against spokesman Pelosi for tearing open the state’s address

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – One of President Donald Trump’s greatest allies in the US House of Representatives filed an ethical complaint against spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi for tearing up the president’s speech on the state of the union.

MP Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted late Wednesday night to announce the ethics complaint.

“Their behavior was under the dignity of the house and a possible violation of the law,” said Gaetz. “Nobody is above the law. It must be held accountable. “

“Nobody is above the law” was a phrase that Democrats used heavily during the impeachment investigation against President Trump.

Gaetz attached to his tweet photos of the letter he had sent to the house’s ethics committee asking for an investigation into Pelosi.

“When the president finished speaking, the spokeswoman, with thunderous applause and standing ovation, took her copy of his prepared statements and tore them up, putting the remains on the podium while President Trump greeted the legislators,” the letter said ,

Gaetz calls the gesture “deeply offensive” and says that the behavior does not “credibly reflect on the house”.

“It is poorly reflected in their speakers and in the House of Representatives as a whole,” he said. “The spokeswoman should not allow her personal feelings towards the president to shape her behavior as the leader of the United States Congress.”

Gaetz claims that Pelosi violated the 18th U.S. C. 2,071th

The chairman of the House Committee on Ethics is a fellow Florida congressman, Democratic MP Ted Deutch.

