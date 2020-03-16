Florida now has more than 150 confirmed situations of coronavirus

Getty Pictures for WFLA.com

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now extra than 150 confirmed circumstances of the novel coronavirus in Florida, up 19 from this weekend, well being officials mentioned Monday.

The Florida Division of Health and fitness stated 137 Floridians have the virus. A different five Florida residents with the virus were “repatriated” to the U.S., but their site was not disclosed. Eighteen non-Florida inhabitants, including one in Hillsborough County, have tested optimistic for the virus.

Four folks have died from the virus, most recently a Lee County male.

The overall health department declared 19 new Florida situations on Monday, but did not provide any further facts concerning the clients.

There are currently 20 cases in the Tampa Bay space:

Hillsborough County: 5

Manatee County: 5

Pinellas County: 4

Sarasota County: 3

Pasco County: 2

Citrus County: 1

The section suggests it now has the capability to test more people for the virus right after partenering with private laboratories about the point out.

“Expansion to private laboratories changes the COVID-19 screening landscape in Florida. Personal laboratories will run tests as they get swab samples from practitioners,” the wellbeing section mentioned. “Testing and reporting situations will change amongst commercial and DOH laboratories.”

For additional data on coronavirus in Florida, pay a visit to the health department’s COVID-19 webpage or the reside DOH Dashboard here.

Newest CORONAVIRUS Tales: