[florida-officers-pay-for-ride-after-tampa-woman-got-lost-trying-to-go-to-salon]

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) – A woman left her house to get her hair done in Tampa but ended up at a gas station Longwood, just north of Orlando.

According to the Longwood Police Department’s Facebook post, Ms. Jenny told officers that she lives in South Tampa and was going to a hair appointment a couple of blocks from her home and got lost.

Ms. Jenny’s cellphone died and she drove about 10 hours before ending up at a Longwood 7-Eleven on State Road 434 to get gas.

When Longwood police officers arrived, they purchased a charger for Ms. Jenny so she could call her family in Tampa.

However, family members could not pick up Ms. Jenny due to their own medical issues. So officers pooled their own funds together to pay for a ride to get Ms. Jenny back home to Tampa.

