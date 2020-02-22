[Florida officers pay for ride after Tampa woman got lost trying to go to salon]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[florida-officers-pay-for-ride-after-tampa-woman-got-lost-trying-to-go-to-salon]

Longwood Police Department

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) – A woman left her house to get her hair done in Tampa but ended up at a gas station Longwood, just north of Orlando.

According to the Longwood Police Department’s Facebook post, Ms. Jenny told officers that she lives in South Tampa and was going to a hair appointment a couple of blocks from her home and got lost.

Ms. Jenny’s cellphone died and she drove about 10 hours before ending up at a Longwood 7-Eleven on State Road 434 to get gas.

When Longwood police officers arrived, they purchased a charger for Ms. Jenny so she could call her family in Tampa.

However, family members could not pick up Ms. Jenny due to their own medical issues. So officers pooled their own funds together to pay for a ride to get Ms. Jenny back home to Tampa.

LATEST POSTS

Top Videos

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled

Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4: 20 a.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled

Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled

Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China

Thumbnail for the video titled

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ashley Moody on Trooper Bullock’s death

Thumbnail for the video titled

Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22

Thumbnail for the video titled

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Tampa Bay ice cream man double-murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled

American Freedom Distilliery

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss