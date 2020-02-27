Florida officials express caution — not panic — over virus

Nellie McDonald
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reassuring his state that health officials are prepared for any cases of a new strain of coronavirus that has already killed thousands abroad.

At a Thursday morning news conference, the governor said there were no confirmed infections in Florida from the virus known as COVID-19.

State health officials are attempting to calm fears, but critics say state officials aren’t being forthcoming about any suspected cases in the state.

Meanwhile, some colleges and universities have canceled trips abroad as precautions.

A key business analyst said this week that the state should be “concerned but not panicked” about the outbreak’s threat to the Florida economy.

