FLORIDA ONLY: Two Jupiter men accused of DUI drive same SUV – News – The Palm Beach Post

JUPITER – How are two men charged with a DUI at the same time for the same vehicle?

In the only case like Florida, the men, apparently brothers, were alleged to have gotten behind the wheel of the same vehicle in front of police.

Here’s how it happened:

Palm Beach Gardens police received a call from a reckless driver at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Alfredo Lopez Chaj behind a wheel of a blue Nissan SUV near the Paloma neighborhood, near Central Boulevard and Interstate 95, according to police reports.

But by the time the officer got into the vehicle, Alfredo was standing outside the SUV, the report said.

Martin Lopez Chaj, 20, then slipped from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat and tried to put the car back in an attempt to escape, but the officer pulled him out, the report noted.

According to the law, according to the police, a person is considered to be driving if he or she somehow controls a running vehicle, even if it is not moving.

The report went into detail about both men who smelled alcohol and showed signs of deterioration. It also found that both were wet pants.

After each was given a field-based test, Martin agreed to a breath test, and sampling was recorded at 0.21, more than 2 times the 0.08 threshold, which is attenuated while driving. Alfredo refused a test that triggers an automatic license suspension for a year. According to police, neither man had a valid driver’s license.

According to police, due to the circumstances of the men, the officials were unable to figure out how they could have communicated with each other. The two men live a block apart in Jupiter.

They were booked early Thursday morning at Palm Beach County Jail. Alfredo left his confession hours later. Martin remained in jail Friday through Wednesday with a $ 4,000 bond.

Alfredo Lopez Chaj is charged with DUI and driving without permission. Martin Lopez Chaj is charged with DUI, DUI over 0.15 and driving without permission.

Two men, representatives of Indigenous peoples in Guatemala, are landscape managers, the report said.

Phone numbers were listed in each report; Alfredo was disconnected and Martin had no voicemail. Both men are represented by the Palm Beach County Public Defender’s Office, which does not comment on active cases.

