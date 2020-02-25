florida-person-posts-weird-video-clip-rant-about-marxism,-is-however-somehow-a-sitting-senator

Twitter/screenshot

“Democratic Socialism will destroy you, just take your pets and eliminate your medical professional also! Bernie Sanders would like you in a gulag!” Which is generally what sitting down US senator Marco Rubio was striving to say in a truly weird cell telephone movie posted to Twitter right now. In the video, which was filmed in a moving vehicle somewhere, I think, in the barren wilds of Florida, Rubio decries the looming threat of democratic socialism and the awful techniques Bernie Sanders and his ilk want to consider away your freedoms …

Democratic Socialism seems benign. It’s not. It’s developed on Marxism. pic.twitter.com/VoFZlkSIgT — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2020

Very first off, dude. Relaxed down. You could not wait to, I don’t know, get to your office environment? You could not make an ad or tweet with words like ordinary politicians do when they want to spew worthless platitudes or have interaction in some excellent previous fashioned dread-mongering? What is even worse than the system of this even though is the stupidity of the articles.

Now, Marxism and socialism and communism have been puppy-whistle buzzwords for the right for just about a century. Extremists from Joseph McCarthy to Ronald Regan have used the threat of Marxism in many varieties to attack detractors and consolidate electrical power. The usa fought proxy wars and shadow campaigned versus communism throughout the globe—and at home—all in the identify of “freedom.”

But the detail is … democratic socialism is not marxism. It is not communism or fascism, it is the uncomplicated strategy that the government really should help people completely. We presently reside in a culture wherever the govt will take our dollars to do issues for the public superior, factors like … streets and transportation. Most of that social protection internet that the government presents is commonly accepted as excellent, and but the boogieman of “marxism” is resurrected when politicians advocate for extending that basic safety net to do items like, IDK, make it so persons really do not have to pick between going bankrupt and dying.

(Also that same social security pays for the cops that would be perfectly inside of their legal rights to pull Rubio more than for distracted driving and working with his telephone in a going car, which is not allowed in Florida.)

Here’s the issue, Marco. You have no right to whine about Marxism using absent freedoms so long as you aid a President who continuously threatens the flexibility of the press, as long as you are unsuccessful to enact meaningful operate reform and cling to the next modification at the expense of children’s freedom to attend educational facilities without the need of the concern of currently being shot.

No Republican has the appropriate to scare their constituents with the threat of anyone or anything “taking away their freedoms” when there are nonetheless small children in cages on the border and whilst the state has weaponized incarceration and thrives on our military services-industrial advanced.

So with all our hearts, we say to you, Marco Rubio: please put away the cellular phone and drive responsibly.

