Florida pizza shop giving totally free slices to youngsters when universities are closed

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As shortly as Sean Marsiglia heard Florida schools would be closed thanks to the coronavirus, the owner of Three Brothers New York Pizza came up with an concept.

“We determined to give out two no cost cheese slices for any kid who arrives by the door up until 3 o’clock,” said Marsiglia.

Three Brothers Odessa and Palm Harbor locations plan to operate the promotion Monday through Friday right up until 3 p.m. for the upcoming two weeks.

“I know a lot of the dad and mom are acquiring a really hard time when it arrives to financials, specifically if they never have a task or if they are explained to to stay dwelling. So, this is 1 of the means for the youngsters to have a wonderful food and it’s totally free of expense,” said Marsiglia

Jen Alfieri was dinning inside of the Three Brothers Odessa location on Monday with her children. She mentioned it was the first entire weekday her young children have been property.

“We experienced a rough morning, it’s supposed to be the first working day of spring break, but we simply cannot do everything enjoyment. Our grandparents were supposed to come visit, and they did not come. We have a good deal of empty no cost time to fill,” said Alfieri.

Marsiglia said that if you are working towards social distancing, to-go slices will be available for small children and the store is also inclined to leave shipping orders on your doorstep.

In accordance to the A few Brothers Fb web site, their Palm Harbor site will also start off promoting rest room paper to patrons for $1.10 for every roll.