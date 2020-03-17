Florida Poll shows Trump Beat Beiden, Bernie

A Florida Majority Oscillation State Univision Survey shows that President Trump outperformed Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Against grandpa Joe Biden, Trump is 48-45 percent.

This is in line with a Florida Atlantic poll just days before Trump increased 51 percent to 49 percent over Biden.

Against Bernie Sanders, Trump wins Sunshine State by 49 to 42 percent.

The Florida Atlantic poll shows Trump increasing Bernie’s 53 to 47%.

One of the benefits Democrats sought in Florida was Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, who applied for governor (and lost) in 2018.

Gillum, a young, charismatic black man, found himself almost at the top of the list of vice presidential candidates. However, last week when police found Gillum intoxicated at 1 a.m. in a hotel room with another man he had overdosed. The second man works as a gay escort. Also, a meth was found in the room. Gillum is married with three children.

For Trump, state polling is not as rich.

In Ohio, an NBC / Marist poll (which is not a very reliable poll) shows that Trump lost Biden 49-45 percent and Bernie lost 48-46%. In 2016, Trump won Ohio by eight points.

In Arizona, Marist shows that Trump lost to Biden one point, 47 to 46 percent; Trump wins the Bernie by 48 to 45 percent. In 2016, Trump won Arizona by 3.5 points.

With the economy effectively shut down and the president in war mode, the whole board is flaky. We have no idea what our country, economy or world will look like next week, let alone in eight months. This is the long way to say that these surveys do not mean much right now.

We also don’t know how far Trump will handle this unprecedented situation. I guess people will judge it based on the final numbers, the death toll, as gray as it sounds.

Anyone who tells you they can predict what November will look like, let alone the presidential election, is an exciting idea.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow her Facebook page here.