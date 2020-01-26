Florida Python Bowl captures 80 snakes

Robert Edman, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, is giving a demonstration to pythons in front of potential snake hunters at the start of Python Bowl 2020 on January 10, 2020 in Sunrise, Florida.

The first Burmese python was found in the Florida Everglades over 40 years ago. It wasn’t the snake’s natural habitat, but it quickly became home to it – which quickly became problematic as pythons have a habit of feeding on the local wildlife. If you take into account the average length of the pythons from 8 to 10 feet – although they can grow up to 26 feet long – you can get a sense of how much damage they can do, especially for the region’s endangered species.

However, these pythons have no preference for human attacks – and this is where the Florida Python Bowl comes in.

The Python Bowl is an annual 10-day event that brings together hundreds of people on the Everglades to catch pythons. According to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, 750 people registered for the competition, which caught 80 pythons.

At CNN, Theresa Waldrop has details of the event, including what Pro Grand Prize winner Mike Kimmel received for the 8 pythons he caught. Kimmel’s price was a Tracker Off Road 570 – the perfect vehicle to cross places with far fewer queues than before.

Waldrop also notes that another snake hunter has reached two milestones for the event. “A candidate, Tom Rahill, caught both the longest, a 12-foot, 7.3-inch animal, and the heaviest, a 62-pounder,” she writes. “He won $ 4,000 for his efforts.”

Another contestant, Dave Mucci, won several awards: an 11-foot, 0.08-inch python earned him second place in the rookie category and an award for active service members or veterans. Mucci also won awards in both the rookie and service member categories for catching a 49.4-pound python.

While this bowl does not include soccer, it will have a positive impact on the Everglades ecosystem. it’s hard to argue with.

