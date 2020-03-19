Florida Rep. Toledo phone calls for Seminole Challenging Rock casino to close amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Point out Rep. Jackie Toledo is condemning the Seminole Really hard Rock On line casino for remaining open up through the coronavirus and claims the on line casino is putting profits more than persons.

“There are stories from inside of that there have been no modifications to cleaning methods and that sick workers are not currently being despatched house,” Toledo mentioned.

Toledo says staff approached her workplace, in anxiety for their careers and overall health proclaiming the casino is organization as normal with not training social distancing, no just one actively disinfecting, and no posted signals about improve in technique.

But a spokesperson for the Difficult Rock denies these allegations telling 8 On Your Side quite a few methods have been taken as of Tuesday evening which includes:

All poker rooms had been closed until eventually more see

Sure slot equipment have been turned off

Table video games have new limitations to maintain gamers apart.

We’re informed workforce also have the alternative to stay house and use paid out time off even if they haven’t accrued any paid out time off/

” In a on line casino individuals contact screens, they touch income, they contact chips and they touch tables, Toledo mentioned. “They are encouraging the unfold of this virus.”

The casino is on Seminole Tribal Land and Governor Ron DeSantis and the federal government would both have to get motion to force the on line casino to shut.

A spokesperson for Seminole Challenging Rock tells 8 On Your Side they have no options to near.