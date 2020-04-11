Florida requests waiver to let SNAP recipients to acquire groceries online

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WESH) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked the Florida Division of Small children and Family members to occur up with a plan that makes it possible for men and women who receive SNAP gains to buy groceries on the internet.

DCF asked for on Friday a federal waiver to allow the State of Florida to launch a pilot project that will permit Florida people to buy groceries on the net with their Digital Profit Transfer card.

“After executing Government Buy 20-91 to limit outside functions to important companies, this commonsense policy solution is a no brainer,” DeSantis explained. “Allowing Florida households to acquire groceries on-line instead of venturing into a community shop is a sound practice all through this general public health crisis and still another action that will support Florida flatten the curve.”

SNAP recipients cannot buy groceries on line less than the present-day federal restrictions.

